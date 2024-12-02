CloudTrade announces 50 percent increase in revenue

What`s more, CloudTrade forecasts another 50% increase to March 2017.

In this period CloudTrade has grown the business through new partners, including IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and from an increase in projects through existing partners. This corresponds to a 20% increase in partners, and a 30% increase in end-customers using the service.

As planned for 2016 CloudTrade is launching exciting new products, including Cloud Capture which processes customers’ ‘long tail’ suppliers using machine learning algorithms. The main objective of Cloud Capture is to allow our customers to on-board suppliers, not typically addressed by more traditional e-invoicing service providers.

