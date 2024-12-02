CloudTrade announced as PEPPOL Access Point

As a PEPPOL Access Point, CloudTrade will provide users with a gateway into the PEPPOL network to send and receive business documents, such as invoices, purchase orders and advanced shipping notices, in a standard electronic way between buyers and sellers, without any manual intervention.

According to CloudTrade, “as one of seven providers who worked with the Department of Health on the initial PEPPOL Demonstration of Technology in 2015, there is no doubt in my mind that the PEPPOL framework will simplify e-procurement, as well as the selection and award process for public sector work, which opens up new and exciting opportunities to SMEs.”

Public sector organisations, in addition to organisations within the National Health Service, will now be able to access the full range of CloudTrade’s PEPPOL services, including its e-invoicing via the framework.

CloudTrade’s NHS customers are now able to access an established community of NHS suppliers, already connected to the PEPPOL Network.

An NHS buyer can connect to the PEPPOL network via the CloudTrade Access Point to send and receive electronic invoices, orders and other purchase-related documents to and from suppliers.

This ‘four cornered model’ will allow an NHS buyer to trade with any supplier connected to PEPPOL. Similarly, a supplier will be able to trade with all NHS Buyers (and other public and private sector organisations) on PEPPOL.

Additionally, CloudTrade removes many of the barriers to adoption for suppliers and makes it as easy as possible for them to connect to the PEPPOL framework. CloudTrade offers a range of solutions to suit all organisations, irrespective of their technical maturity, to connect to the CloudTrade Access Point and into the PEPPOL network.