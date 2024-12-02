CloudPay launches in-app mobile payslip product





Following this announcement, the new solution can be accessed via CloudPay NOW, its employee experience application, and it was developed in order to offer employees the possibility to view, manage, and download their payslips anytime and anywhere they need.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry at the same time.







More information on the announcement

The introduction of the in-app digital payslip functionality is set to simplify the way employees can access their pay information and year-end tax documents. In addition, the initiative highlights the app’s features, which aim to reduce any inconvenience with accessing pay information, while also improving pay visibility for every employee. For employers, this process can translate into a workforce more engaged and satisfied, as workers will no longer need to navigate long procedures in order to find their financial information.

Furthermore, the application’s streamlined process for managing leavers and its ability to enable employees to access their payslips will also significantly ease the burden of payroll departments from manual requests, thus saving time and resources. At the same time, the ability to access and download year-end tax documents within the application will mark an important step forward in order to simplify financial management for both employees and payroll teams.

The CloudPay NOW also integrates CloudPay’s Pay-On-Demand feature which grants employees immediate access to their earned wages, as well as promoting financial wellbeing with in-app support and offering a holistic pay experience.

The firm will further focus on simplifying payroll processes, optimising transparency, and delivering a secure and efficient payment experience. In addition, by enabling immediate access to payslips and tax documents, as well as the Pay-On-Demand solution, CloudPay provides employees and employers alike with control and flexibility over their finances.

The introduction of CloudPay’s digital payslip functionality represents the first in a series of planned self-service optimisations, with the company aiming to further improve customer experience and accelerate the development of the financial landscape as well.



