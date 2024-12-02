Cloudia expands procure-to-pay solution to Middle East and Africa

Cloudia’s new Source-to-Pay suite of solutions will offer business procurement professionals an end-to-end process that goes beyond sourcing and signed contracts to include a B2C ecommerce experience. This means organisations will be able to increase their user adoption, better manage their decentralized spend and get clear actionable intelligence and insights into purchases.

Cloudia is a provider of a complete suite of source-to-pay services. The company’s product portfolio includes data security certified and solutions for strategic and operational aspects of procurement, including e-sourcing, contract management, supplier management, and purchasing and payments. Founded in Finland in 2008, Cloudia currently operates in Finland and the UAE.