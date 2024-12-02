cloudBuy to supply cloud-based e-procurement platform for Australian government

The first phase of the project, which will run for the next six months, is set to see cloudBuy implement the end-to-end cloud-based e-procurement marketplace for a yet unnamed Australian state government and support the onboarding process of 20 treasury and ICT suppliers.

The marketplace is also set to be integrated with the State’s SAP enterprise platform, enabling electronic invoicing and purchase order syncrhonisation.

In recent news, cloudBuy has teamed up with Worldpay, a payment processing risk, management and alternative payments provider, to provide a new service for merchant accounts.