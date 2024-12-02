Cloud9 partners Avalara for cloud-based sales tax compliance automation

As a result of this partnership, customers who now use Cloud9 Real Time for outsourced virtual server hosting are set to be able to use Avalaras cloud-based AvaTax solution to automatically calculate sales taxes owed on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and e-commerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors

Cloud9 Real Time is an accredited managed service provider delivering cloud solutions. The company is licensed by both Intuit and Sage for Commercial Application Hosting and provides a labeled all-in-one virtual office solution. Cloud9 Real Time also offers QuickBooks hosting as well as custom virtual server creation.

