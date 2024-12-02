



Following this announcement, the B Corp Certified fintech Zero will partner with multiple organisations in order to improve banking for its customers, make the overall industry more sustainable, and put the planet first.

Included in the list of collaborators are Mastercard (debit card scheme), Transact Payments (BIN sponsor, card Issuer, and e-money), Flagright (transaction monitoring), Marqeta (transaction processor), TAG Systems (card manufacturer), Onfido (identity verification), and KYC Kani (reconciliation Plaid - Open Banking connectivity).

In addition, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the announcement

Following this initiative, Zero will also launch under e-Money regulations to provide cards, personal current accounts, and a secure application with a focus on sustainability. The company is set to apply for a full UK banking licence in order to enable the overall launch of a range of secure and sustainable lending products in the future.

Through the process of analysing customers’ spending data in order to identify areas of their lifestyle that contribute to climate change, the application is expected to both educate clients about their consumption and environmental impacts, as well as offer them the needed tools for making reductions.

At the same time, through personalised insights and actionable recommendations, Zero is set to empower individuals to reduce their carbon footprint, as well as effortlessly and securely contribute to climate and nature-positive services. The partners share the same vision as the financial institution, as the initiative aims to offer improved products and experiences for end users around the world.