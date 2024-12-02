Climate fintech ekko secures USD 2.5 million in funding

After securing several successful partnerships, including fintech Volt, Primis, and Stubben Edge, as well as the introduction of the Planet Saver Account in collaboration with Akoni Hub and BLME, this funding round underscores ekko's progress in the climate tech sector.











How will the new capital be used?

ekko will deploy this new investment to drive innovation as it continues on its mission to leverage financial technology to deliver meaningful and positive climate impact at scale, and break down the barriers to more sustainable lifestyles. As part of this, ekko will be bringing industry experts to support international expansion and product development.

Moving into the next phase of growth, ekko team’s focus is on faster routes for banks, fintechs, and payment providers to better serve and empower their customers, whilst delivering on their climate and environmental objectives. By embedding sustainability into financial products, individuals and businesses can begin to make an impact instantly.





Driving climate action through impact partnerships

ekko supports a variety of impact partners through its fintech model. Working with organisations including Gold Standard, Conservation International, Tusk, and Prevented Ocean Plastic, ekko is supporting carbon compensation, reforestation, and conservation projects, and preventing plastic from entering our oceans. By choosing to raise this money at this time, ekko is committing to its mission to act now on climate, turning words into action, whilst remaining commercially strong.

Through the investment from pre-seed and seed specialist Venture Capital firm, Fuel Ventures, ekko joins a formidable portfolio of up-and-coming technology businesses. Partnered with the backing from Mishcon de Reya and Sorven Partners, this demonstrates the growing market demand for climate technology and ekko is ideally positioned to capture that demand and harness market growth.

Officials from ekko said this fundraise is a recognition of the potential of their business, and the resonance of their mission. ekko is a very scalable business, and they’re looking forward to seeing the wider influence that this raise will have on their product growth and impact partners, too. The time to act on the current climate situation is now. With this raise, they aim to be the disruptor in the market and enable banks, fintechs, and payment providers to empower their customers to have a tangible and meaningful impact on our world.