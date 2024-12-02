Clim8 closes EUR 3.3 million crowdfund campaign

This fundraiser coincided with the public release of the Clim8 Invest app in app stores. Clim8 raised over EUR 1.47 million in the first 24 hours, reaching above its original EUR 877,000 target on the first day of the crowdfund.

Clim8 intends to use the funding to carry out its growth strategy, including expanding its user base and driving product innovation. This strategy involves the current rollout of its app as well as the upcoming introduction of its new Junior ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension in the UK.