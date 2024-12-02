Clik2pay debuts near-real-time bill payments services using Interac e-Transfer

Leveraging the Interac e-Transfer service and offered through Peoples Trust Company, part of People’s Group, the service lets customers pay bills and invoices from their bank account by text, email or QR code. Clik2pay provides an alternative to options like credit card and cheque, and existing bill pay network and pre-authorised debits.

Businesses and charitable organisations issuing bills or invoices can initiate payment requests with Clik2pay via API, batch upload or on an individual basis. For their customers, no sign up or app download is required, and transfers can be completed in just a few clicks using the highest levels of bank security. Nearly all Canadian financial institutions already support Interac e-Transfer, so there is no need for changes or integration costs at the bank level, according to the official press release.