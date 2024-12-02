Click2Check partners with AccountScore to launch Open Banking solution

This new solution provides pre-qualifying information and delivers a thorough understanding of each customer’s unique financial circumstances.

By using Open Banking, the new online tool for mortgage advisers is able to deliver credit and financial assessments of applicants, thereby significantly reducing the time required to evaluate an applicant. It enables instantaneous, thorough analysis of a consumer’s Open Banking and credit report data while facilitating identity validation through Equifax.

By delivering an evaluation of lending risk to mortgage advisers, Credit Assess ensures the adviser has everything to hand before the advice process begins.