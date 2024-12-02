Cledara becomes SaaS spend management platform integrated to Xero





The deep platform integration between Xero and Cledara will help companies across Europe automate much of the administration that users of cloud software currently are required to do manually, like invoice capture and reconciliation.

Cledara is a SaaS management platform for businesses that need to manage and control recurring subscription payments. It combines management tools for teams with a payments platform so that teams can collaborate with on the SaaS they are using and want, while easily managing GDPR and information security risks.

Xero provides its 2+ million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 800+ third-party apps and 200+ connections to banks and financial service providers.