ClearScore secures USD 200 mln investment

ClearScore currently serves over 14 million customers worldwide, with a growing user base in Australia. ClearScore has long standing profitability and is coming out of the COVID crisis with an evolving suite of innovative products. This investment totalling USD 200 million, at a valuation of USD 700 million, will accelerate ClearScore’s ongoing investments to expand its team, product suite, and customer base globally.

Invus Opportunities is an investment firm that specifically takes long term and significant positions in companies where they believe in both the management of the organisation and the fundamentals of the business, and where they can make a significant impact. The investment is a mix of primary and secondary, with existing investors – QED, Blenheim Chalcot, and LeadEdge – together with management, retaining the majority of their positions in ClearScore, whilst allowing Invus Opportunities to take a significant minority position in the company.