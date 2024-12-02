ClearBank, Tide partner to grant GBP 25 mln to SMEs

The funding will be used to provide financial support and products to help SMEs address the challenges they will face in the post-coronavirus and post-Brexit economic environment and to seize on the opportunities that come out of it. ClearBank and Tide will provide support to SMEs in the current challenging environment and help them to capitalise on the Government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda. The pair will help SMEs meet the accelerated demand for digital services and enable them to become more sustainable, according to the official press release.

Leveraging Open Banking to remove friction;

Improving funding opportunities with access to debt and equity;

Help SMEs become more digital, supporting digital payments and business development.

The grant will enable both businesses to establish initiatives aimed at tackling barriers to competition in business banking and give SMEs the tools to turn crisis into opportunity. These include: