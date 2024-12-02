ClearBank raises GBP 175 million to accelerate global expansion

The round was led by funds advised by Apax Digital, the growth equity arm of Apax, a global private equity advisory firm. Existing investors, CFFI UK Ventures (Barbados) and PPF Financial Holdings BV, also participated.

ClearBank serves more than financial institutions and fintech customers including Tide, Coinbase, Chip, and Oaknorth Bank. The new investment will accelerate ClearBank’s global expansion, initially to Europe before moving into North America and Asia Pacific.

In addition, ClearBank also plans to expand its range of products and services to include direct API-based access to interbank payment schemes such as SEPA, improved multi-currency accounts, and additional FX services. These capabilities will allow ClearBank to support existing customers in scaling internationally and welcome new customers in multiple markets.