ClearBank expands partnership with PayDo







The partnership with ClearBank will allow PayDo customers to convert their transactions into 11 different currencies and gain access to the faster payments network. This step in the partnership means PayDo will now process all GBP clearing through ClearBank.

PayDo’s one-contract, one-dashboard product with a suite of financial services is designed to facilitate fast and secure transactions. With the additional faster payment access enabled by ClearBank, their customers can easily send money and make global transactions.

Officials from PayDo said that ClearBank has allowed them to expand their services to individual and corporate clients, and they are happy to offer their UK customers the ability to transact in 12 different currencies, which will optimise the flow of payments on their platform. They look forward to continuing their work with ClearBank.

Representatives from ClearBank said they are happy to grow their partnership with PayDo, allowing them to evolve their services to customers. Their technology has allowed them to offer transactions in more currencies and access the faster payments network. They look forward to building on their relationship with PayDo as it continues to expand its offering.





What does ClearBank do?

ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and intelligent, robust technology solutions, the company enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.





More information about PayDo

PayDo, an Electronic Money Institution (EMI), is fully authorised by both the FCA and FINTRAC. Operating globally across 150 countries and more than 25 industries, Paydo offers personalised solutions to both businesses and individuals.

The platform features multicurrency IBANs, merchant solutions, and mass payment options. PayDo follows the mission of providing premium and convenient payment services. Its clients get all of that within one platform and one contract, making PayDo a preferred solution in the market for both local and international payments.