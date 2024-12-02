ClearBank boosts transaction screening capabilities with Napier's help

As a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank, ClearBank offers cloud-based banking services to financial service providers, FCA-regulated businesses and fintechs. Its new Transaction Screening system, built on Napier’s AI-enhanced technology, will allow ClearBank to identify sanctioned individuals and entities in payments, while reducing false positives and accurately alerting on risk.

Napier works with institutions such as ClearBank around the globe to provide its AI-led platform for intelligent KYC, AML, and trade compliance. The regtech provider was also recently named as the official anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing technology platform for Australia Post.

As representatives say, Napier are going to be building on this new relationship with ClearBank by partnering on future product development too.