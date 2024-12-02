ClearBank adds multi-currency bank accounts offering via API

In Q4 2020, ClearBank will be able to offer more than 30 multi-currency bank accounts, providing customers with the ability to move funds between accounts with real-time foreign exchange pricing based on interbank rates. This functionality means ClearBank customers will benefit from liquidity, visibility into cash flows, and control as the need to transfer funds to third party accounts is removed.

As cash management provider to ClearBank, JP Morgan will provide access to multiple currencies, pricing, and execution all via an API, while client funds will continue to be held by ClearBank. JP Morgan will also provide FX liquidity to ClearBank, allowing ClearBank’s customers to have access to multiple currencies, according to the official press release.