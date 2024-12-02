CLARK acquires finanzen Group through share swap with Allianz X

CLARK is acquiring the finanzen Group through a share swap with Allianz X, which will become CLARK's largest minority shareholder. CLARK, however, will remain completely independent in Germany and Austria. Existing investors such as White Star Capital, Tencent and Yabeo, as well as new investors such as Eldridge and Kreos, provided the capital for the purchase price, which was paid in addition to the share swap.

While the finanzen Group specialises in generating insurance prospects, CLARK advises its customers on choosing the best insurance. By combining the two business models, CLARK will look after its customers along the entire value chain. From the initial interest in buying to searching for information to selecting the right tariff.