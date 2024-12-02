Clarity AI joins forces with AWS





Clarity AI provides environmental and social insights to ensure that companies and consumers invest and purchase sustainably, with its platform being able to analyse millions of data points to support investors in tracking, measuring, and optimising the impact of their portfolios and comply with regulatory reporting. Furthermore, the insights enable 150 million shoppers to purchase from sustainable brands and help investors direct their funds toward companies that supply positive environmental impacts.











Clarity AI – AWS capabilities and objectives





As per the information detailed in the press release, by using AWS’s cloud capabilities, Clarity AI’s platform provides objective data on approximately 70,000 companies, 420,000 funds, and 400 local governments. Ecommerce companies leverage Clarity AI’s analysis on electronics, fashion and apparel, groceries and household brands, and health and beauty to determine sustainable brands for shoppers. The company’s platform can be integrated into existing ecommerce environments to show badges that recognise the brand’s sustainability performance. According to Clarity AI’s officials, AWS offers the cloud services, flexibility, and scale the company requires to be data-driven, unlock the capabilities of AI, and provide critical sustainability insights to investors, consumers, and organisations that make decisions that impact the planet and its inhabitants. Clarity AI’s main objective is to provide investors and businesses with visibility over their social and environmental impact and influence them to consider it beyond financial values. With this integration, Clarity AI can run its platforms and AWS and use its generative AI, ML, and analytics capabilities to offer sustainability analysis tools for investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer ecommerce purchasing, and regulatory reporting. By leveraging Amazon SageMaker, Amazon SageMaker Studio, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) GPU instances, the company can train approximately 7 billion parameter large language models (LLMs) and natural language processing (NLP) models. Through this, models can detect, manage, and classify millions of unstructured data points from sustainability reports, financial reports, earnings calls, and research documents. Clarity AI uses this data to identify which companies might be impacted by a specific event and determine the level of environmental severity. The information is then disclosed to investors, researchers, and consumers to support them in making sustainable investing and purchasing decisions.



Clarity AI developed generative AI models leveraging Amazon SageMaker to expose additional data points that support clients in avoiding investing in companies or funds that are engaged in greenwashing or harmful environmental practices. In addition to using NLP models, the company’s platform leverages Amazon QuickSight to present findings with modern, interactive dashboards, reports, embedded analytics, and natural language queries. Moreover, Clarity AI uses a generative AI-powered chatbot that operates on AWS to manage inquiries from prospective clients. AWS also ensures the security of the platform, improves governance, and maintains regulatory compliance, with Clarity AI using Amazon GuardDuty and AWS WAF to protect against web exploits and bots that can compromise security. The security and compliance services provided by AWS also contributed to Clarity AI’s granting of ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications.





Clarity AI’s development strategy

Considering the current capabilities, Clarity AI intends to expand its use of AWS generative AI and ML services such as Amazon Bedrock, a solution that offers multiple foundation models via an API, to design innovative technologies, support them in streamlining their model development process, and improve their inference features. According to AWS’ officials, generative AI can potentially enhance applications, businesses, and the overall industry, and Clarity AI is an example of how this technology can provide benefits for companies, society, and the planet, helping them make more sustainable investments and purchase decisions.