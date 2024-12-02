Clair, MetaBank, Galileo to give America's workers instant access to their earnings

Clair aims to transform how America’s 82 million hourly workers and 57 million gig workers get paid. The news follows Clair’s recent announcement of a strategic partnership with Mastercard to enable hourly workers to receive instant no-fee advances on their earnings, and to access their money at ATMs or in-store using a Mastercard debit card, according to the official press release.

Together, MetaBank, Galileo, and Mastercard enable Clair’s on-demand payment business model - a model which allows workers to by instantly accessing no-cost wage advances based on the hours they have worked.

The partnership will provide Clair’s users with access to digital banking services, including FDIC-insured deposit accounts with no monthly fees, inactivity fees, or overdraft, the press release adds.