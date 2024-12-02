



By being one of Check’s first Earned Wage Access (EWA) partners, Clair supports the firm’s commitment to providing optimised financial benefits. Also, through this integration, platforms leveraging Check to develop and launch their payroll businesses can choose to deliver Clair’s on-demand pay solution, without being required to create additional software. Currently, Check works with several platforms, including Novo, Homebase, and Wave, assisting them in paying their employees.











What do Clair and Check plan to provide?

Intending to support WFM systems in improving and modernising their approach to employee management, the collaboration between Clair and Check is set to bring advanced technology to the latter’s partners. This focuses on allowing them to provide financial benefits to their employees by offering access to their pay whenever they need it, before payday. According to Check’s officials, considering the needs and requirements of the modern workforce are evolving, the company plans to adapt their products to assist employers in developing and optimising their business. As on-demand pay is projected to grow in popularity, the collaboration with Clair enables Check to integrate its EWA solution into its product offerings, thus solidifying the company’s platform position and enhancing its capabilities.



Furthermore, representatives from Clair underlined that their firm’s technology focuses on simplifying the process of offering compliance wage advances. By joining forces with Check, Clair aims to deliver an improved experience and increased productivity for companies that intend to assist their employees in their financial wellness journeys. In addition, the fintech provides access to its on-demand pay solution to HR platform partners and is committed to continuing its strategic collaborations with participants in the payroll and benefits sector. Also. Clair’s compliant wage advance solution intends to offer security to the company’s partners, with it being enabled by its alliance with FDIC-insured national bank Pathward.