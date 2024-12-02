CivITas chooses CSI for managed services solutions

CSI (Computer Services, Inc) helps financial institutions across the US by providing secure access to cloud-based managed services that include a mix of both fully hosted and co-managed services. CSI holds 22 total managed services product endorsements among 18 state banking associations.

CivITas Bank Solutions, a provider of information security consulting services to community banks in US, provides products and services, as well as industry expertise, to community bank clients.

With the managed services solutions that CSI provides, CivITas Bank Solutions will be able to furnish its customers with a managed services solution that supports them around the clock, regardless of the core banking platform they use.