City Bank launches bank account opening app in Bangladesh

The app will replace the traditional method of account opening, which ordinarily requires customers to visit a branch and fill up forms. Customers will not be able to open an account with their NID card.

According to tbsnews.net, the account opening procedure consist of verifying the mobile phone number, uploading pictures of the NID card, and uploading a selfie. The bank account number will be received via SMS, after which, the customers will be able to perform transactions.

This app is available for both iOS and Android users.