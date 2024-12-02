Citizens State Bank has entered into a partnership with MANTL, a deposit and loan account opening technology provider that operates as part of Alkami.

The collaboration focuses on replacing fragmented onboarding processes with a single platform used for both retail and business customers.

Under the agreement, Citizens State Bank will initially introduce MANTL’s online retail account opening tools, followed by phased deployments for in-branch retail accounts and business accounts. The approach is intended to standardise account opening regardless of channel, reducing operational differences between online and branch-based onboarding.

Account opening automation and compliance checks

MANTL’s onboarding and account opening technology is designed to automate a large share of application decisions. According to the companies, the system can process the majority of checks required during onboarding, including customer identity verification, anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act reviews, product setup, account funding, and booking into the bank’s core systems. The objective is to limit manual intervention by bank staff and shorten the time required to open new deposit accounts.

Representatives from Citizens State Bank said the decision followed an internal review of existing onboarding processes, covering both in-branch and online interactions. Bank officials indicated that the focus was on creating a more consistent process for customers while also reducing complexity for internal teams managing account openings.

MANTL officials described the partnership as a move towards consolidating all deposit account onboarding activities within a single technical framework, covering both consumer and business accounts. They noted that using one platform across customer types could support more predictable growth and operational efficiency.

Citizens State Bank already uses Alkami’s digital banking platform, including its automated clearing house functionality. Adding MANTL’s account opening tools expands the bank’s use of Alkami’s digital banking ecosystem, further integrating onboarding with existing payment and account management services.