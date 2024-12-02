



With increased business accounts, CSB recognises the need to improve self-service options and deliver a more optimal, feature-rich banking experience for its customers.











By implementing Apiture Consumer Banking, Business Banking, and Data Intelligence solutions, CSB aims to introduce business banking tools such as augmented cash management and expanded payment capabilities. These tools allow customers to manage their finances more conveniently through extended access.

Additionally, the Apiture Digital Account Opening solution enables both businesses and consumers to open and fund new accounts digitally without visiting a bank branch. This asset aligns with CSB's vision for the future of community banking, acting in the long-term interests of its customers, community, and institutions by strengthening its business relationships and offering its customers efficient tools.

Through this partnership, Apiture allows CSB to provide customers with secure and intuitive digital banking services, enabling a more integrated approach to managing financial situations. CSB’s new digital banking options will launch in late spring 2025.





Community banks and digitalisation in 2025

As community banks prepare for technical changes, the demand for a digitally optimised customer experience becomes essential. According to a survey made by BNY, some key areas of focus for community banks in 2025 include:

Instant payments, as nearly 30% of community banks intend to implement real-time payment solutions to meet the demand for speed and convenience;

Automated loan processing, as 20% of responders prioritise automation tools to improve efficiency and reduce approval times;

Artificial intelligence (AI), with nearly 40% of responders incorporating AI and machine learning to optimise risk management, operations, and customer experience service.





More partnerships from Apiture

In February 2025, Apiture partnered with The Freedom Bank of Virginia to integrate the bank's online and mobile banking solutions into the Apiture Digital Banking Platform. This collaboration enabled Apiture’s consumer and business banking solutions to provide modern online and mobile offerings with digital support options. Moreover, Apiture aimed to tailor its support to the Freedom Bank's unique needs and help it improve as its priorities evolved.