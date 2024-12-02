Citizens Bank selects Transactis to expand electronic billing

This new functionality will enable Citizens’ commercial clients to distribute bills to their customers electronically and accept payments online.

Incorporating the cloud-based Transactis platform will enable Citizens’ thousands of commercial clients, which range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, to send electronic bills and documents, and accept payments via web sites, phones and mobile devices.

Citizens’ clients will be able to configure the platform so they have control over how they are paid, helping to automate their receivables and streamline operations.