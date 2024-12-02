Citizens Bank of Edmond teams up with MX to help small businesses





According to Yahoo! News, the application portal makes it easier for entrepreneurs and small businesses to apply for PPP loans, and for Citizens Bank of Edmond to receive and approve the loans in a short period of time.

The new portal removes the need for loan officers to manually re-enter loan applications, reducing potential input errors and delays in funding. Using the admin portal, loan officers can track the volume and status of all PPP loan applications to ensure that loans are approved and dispersed in a timely manner.

MX is a digital transformation platform for banks, credit unions, fintechs which focuses on making data accessible and actionable for financial institutions.