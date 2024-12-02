Citibank tests Amazons Alexa for mobile banking

The bank intends to use Alexa for bill payments, and is analysing both the technology that powers Alexa’s voice and how it can be integrated into a smaller solution.

Amazon itself is left out of the whole proceedings as payments made using Alexa are fully encrypted. Alexa can also allow users to set up a security code so that other users cannot authorise transactions.

Citi is reportedly looking into more than just payments, though. The bank is investigating how to incorporate Alexa into biometrics, including facial, voice and touch recognition, according to ibsintelligence.com.