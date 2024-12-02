Citibank releases app-based soft token solution

MobilePASS is an app-based soft token that enables users to leverage their own smartphones to generate passcodes without any network connectivity to log into Citi’s range of institutional online banking platforms, including CitiDirect BE, CitiDirect BE Mobile and CitiDirect BE Tablet.

Corporate users were required to carry a physical hardware token to generate login passcodes, which act as secure authentication to access their accounts and transactions on CitiDirect BE. With MobilePASS, a separate physical token is no longer necessary, thus boosting the omnichannel institutional banking experience.