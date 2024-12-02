Citi will use recycled plastic for corporate cards

The recycled PVC (Rpvc) card will be made from recycled industrial plastic material that is mainly used in the packaging and printing industries. Every rPVC card will contain 85% recycled industrial waste, in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions and become eco-friendly and more sustainable with the environment.

The roll-out will start in the EMEA region in April 2022 and will further be introduced globally, in a phased manner. Citi is committed to achieving net zero emissions associated with its financing by 2050, and the latest initiative is one of the many that will help the group reach its goals in the long term.