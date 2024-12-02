Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions partners with Pismo

The partnership comes in the context of Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions’ efforts to create ‘always on’ capabilities that would improve the overall experience of its customers. Furthermore, these capabilities aim to allow clients to operate DDA capabilities in real-time with 24x7 processing. Upgrading TTA’s current DDA infrastructure is in line with the company’s technology revamp strategy that will improve processing volumes while supporting scalability.

By partnering with Pismo, Citi’s clients will benefit from a scalable microservice-based ecosystem that doesn’t include hardcoded applications, allowing for easier integration across products and a globally consistent experience. Furthermore, clients will gain access to 24/7 processing and real-time data availability, which will allow them to make more efficient cash management decisions while leveraging Citi’s global network.

In the company press release, representatives from Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions talked about the selection process and how Pismo stood out due to its core expertise and knowledge in cloud-based banking and payments capabilities. Pismo officials talked about their relationship with Citi and revealed their goals to become the leading players in the cloud-native core banking space.

More information about Pismo

Pismo is a technology company providing an all-in-one processing platform for banking and payments. The company works with large banks, marketplaces, and fintechs that integrate its cloud-native microservices platform. Pismo specialises in launching next-generation solutions while helping its clients migrate their legacy systems onto an advanced platform.

In January 2023, Sumsub partnered with Pismo to bring AI and machine learning to manage identities and prevent fraud across the latter’s platform. Together, Pismo and Sumsub worked together to ensure secure operations and offer frictionless onboarding experiences for Pismo’s global users.

Commenting on the partnership, Sumsub’s officials stated that they’re happy to offer their all-in-one verification platform to global financial infrastructure providers like Pismo, allowing banking and payments to impact people’s lives positively.

In April 2022, Pismo worked with China-based OneConnect Financial Technology, which is a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider. Through this partnership, OneConnect's suite of technological solutions integrated with Pismo's scalable, nimble, and multi-tenant SaaS platform to better serve a broader range of financial institutions within Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

At the time, OneConnect chose Pismo as its strategic partner due to Pismo's experience developing and implementing banking SaaS solutions for financial institutions including digital banks.