Citi rolls out data and analytics platform

The platform centralizes and analyses data across multiple Citi Custody and Fund Services (CFS) products by using the bank’s private, cloud-based infrastructure which enables consumption of information drawn from multiple sources. Data can be aggregated and stored into Clarity from a variety of Citi’s Custody and Fund Services systems, clients’ own internal data and third party data providers.

Clients can also use the platform’s self-service customization functionalities to request data via an application programming interface (DoD API). This allows user to navigate through content tailored to their needs by using a series of dashboards monitoring and analysing data regarding their investments including portfolio analysis, valuation, holdings, net asset value, counterparty risk, country exposures and trading flows.

Citi Velocity Clarity has been made available to a few chosen pilot clients in early 2017. The platform rollout will be continuing throughout the remainder of 2017 with Custody and Fund Service global accounting clients.