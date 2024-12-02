Citi partners with Traydstream





Through this partnership, clients receive the ability to leverage an array of pre-loaded document types and a rules engine that automates the processing steps. This allows clients to move towards scalability, while also reducing manual process risk and cost.











Citi – Traydstream partnership objective

Citi acknowledges the complexities and difficulties faced by businesses involved in cross-border trade, with its objective being to deliver improved solutions to address them through various collaborations. Traydstream offers cloud-based automated document-checking solutions that support the acceleration of formerly time-consuming trade procedures, including letters of credit and collections. By joining forces, Citi and Traydstream intend to simplify the review and examination of documentation in agreement with documentary credit terms, to support in mitigating risks, reducing operational load, as well as cost.



According to officials, Citi’s partnership with Traydstream underlines the former’s commitment to offering clients advanced tools and technologies to facilitate trade. The financial institution aims to reduce the trade industry’s reliance on paper and supports the movement towards a more environmentally friendly sector. Representatives from Traydstream stated that the company’s platform merges machine learning capabilities with a rule engine and a trade compliance checking solution set. Traydstream’s platform is cloud-based and provides security features while being both vertically and horizontally scalable.





Citi’s recent developments and collaborations