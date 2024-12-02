Citi offloads wealth alternatives unit to iCapital

The move comes in the context of the bank’s efforts to streamline operations. The platform, Citi Global Alternatives, comprises over 180 investment funds spanning private equity, hedge funds, infrastructure, and private credit.

Although the unit’s operations will now be overseen by iCapital, Citi will continue distributing the funds and providing client advisory services related to alternative investment strategies.

iCapital to support Citi's sales strategy

iCapital will assume responsibility for managing the technology and operations infrastructure supporting Citi’s alternative investment offerings. Representatives from iCapital cited by Yahoo indicated that the firm's platform will facilitate more efficient handling of both existing and future alternative funds. In addition, iCapital plans to support Citi’s global sales network by deploying a dedicated team aimed at enhancing the bank’s reach in the alternatives space.

The transaction is also linked to Citi’s recent restructuring efforts. Specifically, the bank has reorganised its wealth management division as part of ongoing efforts to reduce complexity across its business lines. Officials from Citi described the reorganisation as a step towards improving its operational focus.





Other developments from Citi

In May 2025, Citi revealed its intention to act as a custodian and tokenization agent on the SDX digital asset platform. In essence, this move aimed to improve access to private market assets. The project was scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2025 and was unveiled during the Point Zero Forum in Switzerland.

As part of the initiative, Citi agreed to tokenize, settle, and protect late-stage, pre-IPO equities using SDX’s regulated digital Central Securities Depository (CSD) platform. These shares will be made available to institutional and eligible investors, with the goal of simplifying participation in private markets.