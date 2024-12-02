Citi launches technology hub in Bahrain





The technology hub, which will be based at Citi’s Bahrain location, was launched with assistance from Tamkeen, a government-supported labour fund, as well as Bahrain’s Economic Development Board (EDB), which has also made an investment in the initiative.

Under this new plan, Citi will be recruiting around 100 professionals who are skilled at coding-related roles every year for the next ten years. At first, the new recruits will be working on the banking institution’s flagship platforms, including Citi Velocity and Citi FX Pulse.