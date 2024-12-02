Citi launches solutions package to enhance clients working capital

The offering brings clients a solution package that encompasses payment services such as core payments, supply chain finance and commercial cards. It also includes proprietary analytics, advisory services, client-to-bank connectivity channels and universal supplier on-boarding mechanisms.

The new product suite is supported by Citi Working Capital Analytics, a program that uses proprietary algorithms and rules to analyse a client’s financial supply chain and produce multi-product recommendations on available opportunities. Findings can then be presented using Citi Interactive Solutions, a sales tool, which enables clients to explore recommendations and perform scenario modelling.

Citi Integrated Payables Solutions, which builds on earlier solution sets available previously solely to clients based in EMEA and in North America, is set to be rolled out globally throughout the remainder of the year.

Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.