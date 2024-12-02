Citi launches real-time liquidity sharing

Part of Citi’s Liquidity Optimisation product suite, the new globally consistent platform is launching across six countries and jurisdictions in Asia Pacific – Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan – with other regions and additional markets to follow in line with client demand.

The need for improved efficiencies has been heightened by pandemic-driven remote working, rapid changes to business models, and ensuing stress on liquidity. Developed in response to client demand for advanced liquidity management technology, Citi’s latest innovation enables treasurers to manage intraday liquidity in real-time.

With Citi Real-Time Liquidity Sharing, treasury teams can mobilise liquidity and fund intraday payments across multiple accounts and entities in real-time, without having to bother with physical funding of the accounts. This allows companies to maximise their working capital and eliminates the need for manual funding and forecasting, thereby saving hours of work and reducing the administrative costs associated with external and subsidiary borrowing.