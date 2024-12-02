Citi launches cross-border B2B payments platform

According to Citi, Citi Global Collect will help multinational clients continue to extend their global reach. The financial group claims the processing will make it easier to collect funds from overseas payers and apply cash faster.

Citi went on to add that Citi Global Collect is one of the new solutions being added to Citi’s continuously-expanding product suite, including Citi Payment Insights, Citi Virtual Accounts, Citi Smart Match, and Citi Payment Outlier Detection.