Citi, JP Morgan, and State Street invest in fintech Capitolis

Capitolis will use the funding to grow its team and operations. The company did not disclose its valuation. Founded in 2017, Capitolis has developed software to improve liquidity in capital markets by allowing banks to source capital needed for trades from other financial institutions with large balance sheets. Regulations implemented following the 2008 financial crisis have increased the amount of capital banks must post as collateral for risky trades making it more costly for them to participate in some markets.

Capitolis’ technology also allows banks to reduce the notional value of their derivatives portfolios by replacing multiple offsetting derivatives contracts with smaller residual trades. This frees up capital but is often done manually with spreadsheets and paperwork. Capitolis’ existing investors include Spark Capital, Index Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.