Citi inaugurates Asia Pacific B2B commercial cards solution with Invapay

The payment system uses a credit card platform to pay suppliers who have not accepted credit cards until this point.

Using Visa’s card services, with Citi as card issuer, and Invapay’s technology platform, clients can obtain extended payment terms while effecting payments to suppliers.

For example, Invapay enables non-accepting suppliers to be paid in any location across the world in any currency. Unlike traditional card payments, the Invapay solution removes the need for suppliers to have a merchant facility.