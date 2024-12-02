Citi Commercial Cards reveals its intelligent virtual agent feature

The IVA is part of Citi Commercial Cards overall strategy to invest in technology that will facilitate its clients’ digital servicing experience. The solution leverages Interactions’ Adaptive Understanding technology, which provides a blend of AI and real-time human understanding to provide the highest level of modernised customer care. It also leverages advanced conversational AI to understand languages, accents, and dialects.

The company’s initiative offers predictive technology as part of its ML capabilities, which means that its aim is to become more intuitive with every client that it interacts with. The technology has a capacity for learning, reasoning, and understanding, essential when providing customer service to clients.