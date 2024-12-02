Citi and LuminArx Capital launch Cinergy

Following this product launch, launching entity LuminArx Capital will extend a range of private credit solutions, including those to Citi's global client base. Cinergy's investment scope spans multiple asset classes, incorporating asset-backed credit across commercial, consumer, and residential sectors, along with corporate debt throughout the capital structure.

To support Cinergy, LuminArx and its global institutional partners are set to commit over USD 2 billion in capital according to the official press release. Simultaneously, Citi's Spread Products franchise will provide leverage solutions to enhance Cinergy's investment capacity. Representatives from Citi talked about the private lending market and how it is experiencing transformative growth. They also expressed their belief that Cinergy will enhance the company's ability to meet the capital needs of its clients.

Cinergy leverages LuminArx's execution capabilities and industry experience, providing a distinctive offering. Moreover, Cinergy will allow LuminArx to tap into private credit opportunities sourced by Citi through its global client network, including the commercial banking division, using Citi's financing capabilities.

Representatives from LuminArx also talked about the launch of Cinergy and highlighted that it reflects a commitment to introducing innovative investment solutions. Cinergy aims to offer a new market proposition to investors seeking to capitalise on private credit growth in new ways.

More information about the two companies

LuminArx Capital Management is a global alternative investment manager specialising in Special Situations investing, offering innovative and strategic capital solutions with a focus on consistent returns across market environments. The firm collaborates with a diverse network of relationships across various sectors and partners with institutional investors globally.

Citi is a banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, and it has established a global presence in wealth management. Citi conducts business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, offering corporations, governments, investors, institutions, and individuals a range of financial products and services. To advance its development strategy, the bank entered multiple collaborations and launched new products in recent years.

In December 2023, Citi announced a partnership with Traydstream to offer clients access to automated trade-document processing capabilities.Through this partnership, clients received the ability to leverage an array of pre-loaded document types and a rules engine that automates the processing steps. This allowed clients to move towards scalability, while also reducing manual process risk and cost.