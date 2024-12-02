Citi and Etihad ink supply chain finance partnership

The financing programme will enable Etihad Airways to unlock liquidity and pay its suppliers through funding provided by Citi.

The solution will be rolled out in two phases with the first phase covering a select number of suppliers, and will subsequently be rolled out to remaining suppliers in the second phase.

Citi has been present in the Middle East and North Africa since 1955, and provides corporate and investment banking services in Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Pakistan and Iraq. Citis institutional functionalities in the region include treasury and trade solutions, corporate and investment banking, capital markets origination, global markets and Islamic banking.