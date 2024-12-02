Citi and Deutsche Bank offer new round of contributions to FINOS





Citi created DataHub to generate synthetic data to address the need for anonymisation when working with cloud providers. DataHub is a set of Python libraries dedicated to the production of synthetic data to be used in tests, machine learning training, statistical analysis, and other related use cases.

Primarily developed by Deutsche Bank and Khartec, Waltz helps financial institutions understand their technology architecture in a consistent format. Waltz shows where applications reside, what they do, and how they are connected. It has been used to assist with key performance metrics, data lineage, regulatory responses, and application rationalisation and migration programs.

These additions bring the total announced contributions made into FINOS since early 2019 to 14. In early-2019, J.P Morgan made its contribution of Perspective and in late-2019, Goldman Sachs announced its intention to contribute Alloy, that bank’s internal logical modelling language and toolset into the foundation.