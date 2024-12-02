Citadele Bank invests EUR 10 mln in SME Finance





The bank will offer a loan relief program to clients who may have been affected by the COVID-19 in Latvia, lowering the commission fee for settling mobile payments. This is part of the bank’s plan to provide remote access services during the coronavirus pandemic, according to CrowdfundInsider.

The partnership with SME Finance will provide financial assistance to Lithuania’s SMEs. It will also help them with account opening and cash management services.

Citadele Bank has also teamed up with Europe-based peer-to-peer (P2P) lending solution provider, Fellow Finance, in order to promote investments in consumer loans in the Baltics region.