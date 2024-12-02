Citadele Bank implements VASCO mobile and online banking

The bank has integrated the DIGIPASS for Apps API library within its mobile application to leverage fraud mitigation features including rootkit detection and CRONTO, a patented visual transaction signing solution, into its MobileSCAN application.

CRONTO helps the bank protect against Trojan and man-in-the-middle attacks during customer transactions using a visual challenge contained in a graphical cryptogram made of colored dots displayed on the customers PC. The customer takes a picture of this cryptogram with either their mobile phone or a hardware device, which then instantly decodes, decrypts and displays transaction details for user verification.

Using both solutions, the bank offers its clients the possibility to connect to their accounts either online or via a mobile device.