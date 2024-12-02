Cisco, TIM and Noovel partner to develop cloud activities





Under the agreement, the partners will launch a shared path to create cloud infrastructure and support the migration of businesses toward hybrid working models, characterised by new technological requirements.

The collaboration will make it offer integrated and end-to-end solutions to large businesses, SMEs, and public administrations. The parties will leverage their respective infrastructure and expertise, making use, among other things, of the Cisco Co-Innovation Center in Milan dedicated to cybersecurity and data privacy and the TIM Group’s sales network spread across Italy. At the same time, Noovle will provide its own multi-cloud services and solutions, as well as its data centres.

Furthermore, the signatories of the agreement undertake to design cloud security solutions together, ensuring alignment with European regulations.