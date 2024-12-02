Cirralto signs a BPSP agreement with Fiserv and Visa

As per this collaboration, Fiserv will serve as the exclusive merchant acquirer for Cirralto. In addition, the BPSP agreement enables Cirralto to commercialise the Spenda product with transactional profit margins and streamlined processes. It also gives Cirralto the ability to compete with other global payment players and financial institutions targeting B2B customers and networks.

The BPSP technical implementation is meant to facilitate the customers onboarding journey, AML/KYC delivery. At the same time, when completed, it is meant to help facilitate the company’s transactional margins in Q1 of 2021.

Cirralto aims to bring to market an integrated e-invoicing, e-payment, and financing services with a combination of direct and third-party funding. This is meant to provide liquidity and drive cash flow for buyers and sellers.







