



According to individuals familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg, Ripple planned a takeover of Circle Internet Group, a stablecoin provider, for USD 4 billion to USD 5 billion, but the bid was refused, with the latter considering it too low. The same sources, who asked not to be identified due to the details not being public, underlined that even if Ripple remains interested in Circle, the company is yet to decide whether to move forward with another offer.











Currently, Circle centres its efforts on following through on an initial public offering, with the company announcing that it was preparing for the move after a series of delays. At the beginning of April 2025, Circle allegedly enlisted JPMorgan Chase and Citi to oversee the process and was aiming for a valuation between USD 4 billion and USD 5 billion. However, the company reportedly considered delaying its IPO due to macroeconomic uncertainty influenced by US trade policies.

Remarking on Ripple’s move, representatives from Circle mentioned that the company is in a quiet period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), not being able to comment any further on its corporate financial plans. Additionally, Ripple stated that its long-term objectives remain the same.

Furthermore, the attempted deal follows an increase in crypto M&A and IPO activity, facilitated by scaling token prices and increasing investor interest. A variety of companies operating in this sector, including Kraken, BitGo, and Gemini, among others, are taking into consideration going public in 2025, taking hold of a pro-crypto environment under the Trump administration.





Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road